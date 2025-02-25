The critical movement within Vox has sent a letter to the president of the formation, Santiago Abascal, to ask for a Refoundation of the party and demand accounts On decisions such as integration into the European Patriots group of Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán.

The members of the so -called VOX Rehand Move Call Declaration of Barajasin which they require Abascal that “accounts” of its political and economic management And they ask that it be convened, “as soon as possible, a re -foundational congress2 of the party. In it, They alert “the forced or forced bleeding” of prominent members “National, regional and local.”

The letter has been signed, among others, the two attorneys expelled from the Vox group in the Courts of Castilla y León, Javier Teira and Ana Rosa Hernando, the spokesman for the party in the City Council of Palencia, Sonia Laland, and the deputy of Parliament Balearicaia Ribas Marino.

Among the points they ask for is “Requirement of Responsibility of Santiago Abascal as president of Voxas well as the National Executive Committee appointed by him, about his Bad organizational managementon the decisions taken for the rupture of regional governments, on international positioning in Patriots and on bad economic praxis. ” Also, they want Vox recast“Previous openness for the return of all purged, reprisals and those who abandoned it in silence”, and call for a congress to approve “new democratic statutes.”

“We trust to have an answer, but if not and how the matter is important enough to not perpetuate in time, after 10 days we would interpret that the tacit answer is a negative. From various places in Spain, on February 25, February 25, 2025, “concludes the note, in which they request Abascal”An answer for a possible meeting”

The letter arrives after the signatories met on Saturday in Madrid to claim, precisely, a re -foundation of the party, which they see Become a “beach bar”where they also erected as the true “patriots” who “face the tyranny” of their leader. In this conclave it was where the so -called Declaration of Barajas was created.