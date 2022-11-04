One of the firefighters displaced to the ecopark tries to put out the flames. / ceis firefighters

The fire that started last night in the Fortuna ecopark keeps firefighters busy this Friday morning. A call from the Local Police of the town, around 11:30 p.m., alerted the Murcia Region Emergency Coordination Center 112 of the fire and requested the immediate presence of firefighters due to the presence of large-scale flames.

Firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium (CEIS), from the Abanilla, Molina de Segura and Cieza parks, (one sergeant, eight firefighters and five vehicles). Agents from the Civil Guard and Civil Protection of Fortuna also came to the area with a first intervention vehicle.

Throughout the night, the troops who were in the ecopark trying to put out the flames gradually withdrew. Early this Friday, four CEIS firefighters with three vehicles, Fortuna Civil Protection and local police officers were still working on the fire.

In addition, from Emergencies they reported that machinery is being mobilized to remove the charred remains and facilitate the extinction of the fire.