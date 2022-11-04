International community fears Scholz will send “wrong message” on support for Russia and violation of human rights

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz landed in Beijing this Friday (4.Nov.2022) accompanied by business leaders from his country. The group met with President Xi Jinping, who was recently reappointed. The visit is frowned upon by the international community.

The Germans were welcomed by Xi at the Great Hall of the People in the capital Beijing. In a speech after the meeting, the Chinese president highlighted the mutual respect and lasting diplomatic relations between the countries.

“Currently, the international situation is complex and changing. As influential powers, China and Germany must work together in times of change and chaos to make more contributions to world peace and development.,” Xi added.

In an article for the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine ZeitungScholz said he would travel to Beijing”precisely because business as usual is not an option in this situation”.

“It is clear that if China changes, the way we deal with China must also change.”, said the chancellor. “We will reduce one-sided dependencies in the spirit of smart diversification.”

Among the criticisms of Scholz’s visit are the way Beijing deals with ethnic Uighur minorities in Xinjiang, classified as a violation of human rights by the UN (United Nations).

Another point is the veiled support for Russia in the war in Ukraine. In the article, the German leader wrote that he would also address “difficult questions”. The concern is that the visit sends the wrong message to the Asian power.

Scholz is the first G7 leader to meet Xi since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. As the “covid zero” policy to contain the virus remains in China, the German delegation will not spend the night in Beijing.