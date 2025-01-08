The-Are has just opened its doors in the center of Zaragoza. The youth fashion brand of the designer Rocío Botella has set its sights on the Aragonese capital to open a new establishment, with which it has already reached a total of 19 physical stores and 25 points of sale in Spain.

The store, located in Plaza San Sebastián, offers a wide range of fashion products from the firm’s latest collections, which designs and makes all the garments in its workshop in Valencia.

The firm was born in 2012 with the design of Rocío Botella’s first collection. A step after which he began to sell in showrooms and open his own online store to later open the first point of sale in Valencia in 2016.

Since its origins, it has been growing progressively, currently having a team of more than 70 people and points of sale in different cities and through El Corte Inglés.

The-Are is characterized by its comfortable garments, style and personal touch. They are the premises with which They design garments and outfits for everyday life and celebrations such as weddings, baptisms or communions, among other events such as graduations. In addition to clothing items, the firm also has accessories to complete the look.