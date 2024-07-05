In Russia, employers will be required to include military personnel in a new electronic register
In Russia, employers will be required to enter military personnel into a new database. We are talking about a new state information system defined by the government, such a bill was adopted in the first reading in the State Duma, its initiator was the head of the parliamentary committee on defense, parliamentarian Andrei Kartapolov, reports “Kommersant”.
“Amendments to the law “On military duty and military service” were introduced in June 2024. Currently, employers fill out documents on military personnel through the public services portal. The bill clarifies this rule, allowing organizations to send this information to military registration and enlistment offices through the military registration register,” the publication writes.
