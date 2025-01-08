01/08/2025



Updated at 01:03h.





In early winter 2024, a team of animal protection experts organized by the Hubei Provincial Forestry Bureau and Hubei Radio and Television Station carried out a research mission on the protection of the Yangtze finless dolphin in the middle reaches of the Yangtze River. Braving the cold winds, experts patrolled the river aboard boats, carefully observing the surface in hopes of spotting this endangered species.

During the hour-long patrol, the team caught a fleeting glimpse of a Yangtze finless dolphin leaping out of the water, but unfortunately they were unable to capture it on video. Despite this, experts remain optimistic about the species’ recovery. The Yangtze finless dolphin, an ancient species of the Yangtze River Basin, has shown notable signs of progress in recent years thanks to concerted conservation efforts.

The mission was documented on video. On December 24, the video titled «Revival of the Yangtze Finless Dolphin: A Chinese Model for Global Conservation of Endangered Species»jointly produced by Hubei Radio and Television Station and Hubei Provincial Forestry Bureau.

This mission underscores Hubei Province’s continued commitment to protecting the Yangtze finless dolphin. The research carried out provides valuable data for future conservation strategies. The Hubei Provincial Forestry Bureau is committed to further strengthening ecological protection along the Yangtze River and advancing species conservation and ecological restoration efforts.