Alice Weidel, with flowers, next to the other AfD leader, Tino Chrupalla, during her presentation as a candidate for the German elections

Alternative for Germany confirms its leader, Alice Weidel, as a candidate for the chancellorship, who promises the end of the monetary union and aid to Ukraine



12/07/2024



Updated at 7:27 p.m.





More than an official nomination, this Saturday’s event was a campaign event. The candidacy for the chancellery of Alice Weidel will be ratified in a federal congress of Alternative for Germany (AfD) next January 11 and this end of…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only