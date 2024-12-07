Alternative for Germany confirms its leader, Alice Weidel, as a candidate for the chancellorship, who promises the end of the monetary union and aid to Ukraine
More than an official nomination, this Saturday’s event was a campaign event. The candidacy for the chancellery of Alice Weidel will be ratified in a federal congress of Alternative for Germany (AfD) next January 11 and this end of…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#farright #AfD #launches #electoral #campaign #Germany #euro
Leave a Reply