AMD officially unveiled its new GPU for high-end laptops, the Radeon RX 7800M. Based on the RDNA 3 architecture and the 5nm Navi 32 chip, this graphics card promises high performance for gaming and other demanding applications.

The RX 7800M boasts 60 Computing Units and 3840 stream processors, the same number as the desktop RX 7800 XT and Sony’s upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro. However, the maximum clock frequency is lower than the desktop version (2145MHz vs 2430MHz), due to a lower TDP (180W vs 263W). The GPU also includes 96 ROPs and has a maximum texture fill rate of 560.4 GT/s, with peak FP32/FP16 performance rated at 35.87/71.73 TFLOPs.

AMD Radeon 7800M Overview

The specifications of AMD Radeon 7800M

Another significant difference is in memory: the RX 7800M has 12GB of VRAM versus the RX 7800 XT’s 16GB, resulting in lower speed and bandwidth. Additionally, the Infinity Cache is 48MB versus the desktop version’s 64MB.

AMD Radeon 7800M memory

Despite these differences, early benchmarks show that the RX 7800M should outperform the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 by around 28%. However, NVIDIA’s flagship graphics cards, such as the RTX 4080 and RTX 4090, remain superior in terms of performance and are available on a wider range of laptops. We’ll see what the actual results are when the first laptops powered by these GPUs come out.

The Radeon RX 7800M is expected to be able to handle AAA games at maximum detail at 1080p resolution and with a frame rate above 60 FPS. It remains to be seen whether this new AMD GPU will be able to effectively compete in the mid-to-high-end laptop market, where NVIDIA currently dominates without too much difficulty.

The Radeon RX 7800M should be a major step forward for AMD in the laptop GPU sector. What do you think? Will you consider it to change your laptop or do you prefer NVIDIA in the GPU sector? Let us know in the comments below.