The 10 most spectacular hiking routes to travel in Salamanca

The province of Salamanca, located in the Autonomous Community of Castilla y León, hides in its geography a natural wealth that invites to be explored through various hiking routes. These paths allow visitor to enter dream landscapes, where nature offers unforgettable experiences. From imposing waterfalls to old railway paths, Salamanca is presented as a paradise for hiking lovers.

Salamanca trails cross places where native vegetation is preserved in its purest state, offering a visual show at any time of the year. Robles and chestnut forests, fitted valleys and natural viewpoints allow to contemplate the biodiversity that inhabits in the region.

In addition, many of these routes lead to historical enclaves, allowing hikers to discover vestiges of ancient civilizations that populated this land.

Hiking in this province is not only a physical activity, but also a sensory and cultural experience. The roads are impregnated with legends, traditions and a strong connection with rural life.

Whether traveling old transhumance or paths that cross geological formations of great value, each route allows a total immersion in the environment. For nature lovers and adventure, Salamanca offers a range of options to discover on foot its wildest and authentic side.

THE WATER ROAD

This tour connects the towns of Mogarraz and Monforte de la Sierra. It is a circular path of approximately seven kilometers that runs through the Natural Park of the Batuecas-Sierra in France.

The walker can travel through lush oak and chestnut forests, cross crystalline streams and discover contemporary sculptures integrated into the natural environment. The fusion of art and nature makes this path a unique sensory experience.





Béjar Route to Candelario

With an approximate distance of 18 kilometers, this route joins the towns of Béjar and Candelario, allowing the hiker to enjoy mountain landscapes and know two of the most charming villages of Salamanca.

The tour takes place on ancient roads used by the inhabitants of the area, offering an authentic vision of Salamanca rural life.

Iron path

This itinerary follows the old railway layout between the Fregeneda and the Vega Terrón dock, near the border with Portugal. With a distance of 17 kilometers, the route allows the hiker to cross 20 tunnels and cross 10 bridges, some of them considerable height, offering panoramic views of the Águeda river cannons.

The combination of historical engineering and natural landscapes makes this tour a fascinating adventure.





Humos well route

In the Natural Park of Arribes del Duero is this route, which takes the visitor to an impressive waterfall of more than 50 meters high. Of medium difficulty, the path allows you to enjoy panoramic views of the Duero Canyon and the lush vegetation that surrounds it. It is one of the natural jewels of the province that does not leave indifferent to those who visit it.

Path of the Batuecas jet

This 4.5 kilometers road (IDA) leads to the hiker to a waterfall nestled in the Batuecas-Sierra Natural Park in France. During the tour, it is possible to appreciate cave paintings and a rich biodiversity, which makes this path a natural and cultural experience.

Ledesma Route and Mocho Puente

This four -kilometer route begins on the medieval bridge of Ledesma and takes the walker to the Mocho Bridge, a construction of Roman origin. The route passes through Dehesa landscapes and allows you to observe local fauna, being ideal for family.

ROOT WAY

Located in La Alberca, this six -kilometer circular path is entered in oak and chestnut forests. Along the way, the visitor can find various works of art installed in full nature. This route reflects the deep connection between man and the natural environment, characteristic of the Sierra de France.





Route Route

Located in Sotoserrano, this eight -kilometer circular path is simple and allows the walker to enjoy the confluence of the body of man, France and Alagón, offering river landscapes of great beauty.

Route to Hoya Moros

In the Sierra de Béjar and Candelario is the route that takes Hoya Moros, a glacier circus of great geological value. This route, of greater difficulty, is ideal for experienced mountaineers looking for high mountain landscapes and physical challenges.

ROUTE OF THE LAGUNA DE SAN MARCOS

This 10 -kilometer route takes the hiker to a gallge of glacier origin, located in the Sierra de Béjar. The tranquility of the environment and the beauty of the landscape make this route a comforting experience.