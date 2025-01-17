Cristina Serra and Pep Guardiola have been one of the last couples in the media spotlight due to rumors of their separation. There are many details about the couple who have transcended the media in the middle of a whirlwind of news about both, the type of relationship they had, the family mansion and other details and the truth is that until now, Cristina’s professional life had not transcended much. beyond the fashion sector to which it belongs.

The until now wife of Pep Guardiola, -rumors suggest that the couple would have made the decision to separate by mutual agreement this past December-, is a successful businesswoman in the luxury silent sector and together with her sister they make up the tandem of the third generation of the family at the head of the multi-brand store Serra Claret.

A family business with history

Serra Claret was founded in 1933 by Josep Serra ClaretCristina’s grandfather. The business was born as a tailor shop located on Born Street in Manresa. His son and father of Guardiola’s wife until now, Josep María Serra Boada took the reins and decided to continue with tailoring while introducing emerging national and international men’s clothing brands. towards the end of the 60syears later it would also incorporate women’s collections.

Currently, the daughters resulting from his marriage to Montserrat SelvasJudith and Cristina Serra, are in charge of the family business, expanding the business and opening a new location in Barcelona. Since 2010the boutique can be found on Provenza street in Barcelona, ​​a few meters from the emblematic Pedrera. Serra Claret It has a wide catalog of high-end national and international brands, among which some stand out such as: Herno, DSquared, Marc Jacobs or Karl Lagerfeldamong others.









Christina met Pep Guardiola in 1994when they both worked as models for the designer Antonio Miró in the Serra family store. They began a long romantic relationship that in 2014 they celebrated with a discreet wedding.