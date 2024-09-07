On Steam are available Larian Studios Publisher Salewith a good part of the games from the esteemed Belgian studio specializing in role-playing games at certainly very interesting prices.
Obviously among the offers there could not be missed Baldurs Gate 3. The 2023 GOTY is available at the price of 47.99 euros, instead of 59.99 euros, with a discount of 20%. Those who already own the game can take advantage of the promotion to upgrade to the Digital Deluxe version, which includes various in-game extras, the soundtrack, the digital artbook and much more, now on sale for only 7.80 euros.
Other offers available
The Divinity series is also on promotion. Starting from the two most recent chapters, Divinity: Original Sin Enhanced Edition is on sale at 7.99 euros, with an 80% discount, while Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition It is offered at 13.49 euros, discounted by 70%.
We also find the first two chapters of the series, Divine Divinity and Beyond Divinity at the bargain price of 74 cents each, while Divinity 2: Developer’s Cut and Divinity Dragon Commander are available at 2.99 euros and 5.99 euros respectively.
Find the page dedicated to the Larian Studios sales with all the offers available at this address. Promotions will be valid until Monday 9th September. Staying on topic, just a few days ago Baldur’s Gate 3 received the substantial Patch 7 with a ton of new features.
