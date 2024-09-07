On Steam are available Larian Studios Publisher Salewith a good part of the games from the esteemed Belgian studio specializing in role-playing games at certainly very interesting prices.

Obviously among the offers there could not be missed Baldurs Gate 3. The 2023 GOTY is available at the price of 47.99 euros, instead of 59.99 euros, with a discount of 20%. Those who already own the game can take advantage of the promotion to upgrade to the Digital Deluxe version, which includes various in-game extras, the soundtrack, the digital artbook and much more, now on sale for only 7.80 euros.