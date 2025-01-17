Tosha Schareina’s feat could not be. The Valencian finally came second in the general classification of the 2025 Dakar Rally after a great performance throughout the competition. His good performance has not been enough to beat the Australian Daniel Sanders, the motorcycle champion in this edition.

Sanders did not give room to Schareina’s miracle in the last stage and conquered the ‘Touareg’ after a race that he dominated from start to finish. The Australian, who felt the pressure very close in the eleventh stage, knew how to manage his wide cushion with rivalsalways chose the best strategy and showed more maturity.

And he wins it with five stage wins – the last one was for Michael Docherty (KTM) -, for taking out Schareina in the general classification 8:50who did everything possible to win, but came close to the goal, although he can celebrate a great second place, after his abandonment in the first stage last year. The Valencian has shown that he can be a serious candidate in the coming editions.

The big news was the Catalan Edgar Canet (KTM), champion in his first Dakar of the ‘Rally 2’ motorcycle category, with more than half an hour over the Austrian Tobias Ebster (KTM). The young pilot has completed a ‘raid’ of a very high level and it never had a rival in its category. It will give a lot to talk about in the future.

In the ‘Ultimate’ car category, the Saudi Yazeed Al-Rajhi (Toyota) succeeded the Spanish Carlos Sainz, champion last year. He finally managed to fulfill his dream and conquered the ‘Touareg’ in his eleventh participation in the ‘raid’becoming the first Saudi winner and the first local driver to win the race.

Al-Rajhi, with the private Toyota Prodrive team, has improved and corrected his past mistakes. He has always stood out for his speed and running ability, but in this edition he knew how to manage and play with the times, giving the final blow in the penultimate stage, in an ‘Empty Quarter’ that knows wonder. The Saudi won with a 3:57 lead over South African Henk Lategan (Toyota)who dominated a large part of the test, but failed at the key moment.





The overall podium was completed by the Swede Mattias Ekström (Ford), although already more than 20 minutes away, and who He left the Qatari Nasser Al-Attiyah (Dacia) without a box, fourth at 23:58despite finishing the ‘raid’ much better than he started it. The five-time Dakar champion could not win a race with the early abandonments of favorites such as Carlos Sainz or Sébastien Loeb, and leaves Arabia without a prize. The last stage was for the Brazilian Lucas Moraes, with renewable fuel from Repsol.

In a Spanish key, also in ‘Ultima’, the Catalan Isidre Esteve, from Repsol Toyota, finishes its twentieth Dakar in 28th place in other demonstration of improvement and resiliencewhile Cristina Gutiérrez (Dacia) and Nani Roma (Ford) finish very far away due to penalties in the 48-hour stage. Great news in ‘Challenger’, with third place overall for the Catalan Pau Navarro in his third participation in the ‘raid’.