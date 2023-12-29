London (AFP)

West Ham United were harsh on their London neighbor Arsenal, runner-up last season, and prevented them from regaining the lead, when they beat them by a “double” in the “Capital Derby”, at the “Emirates” Stadium, at the end of the nineteenth stage of the English Football Championship, and Brighton followed suit. By beating Tottenham 4-2, preventing them from returning to fourth place.

In the first match, the Czech Tomas Soucek (13) and the Greek Konstantinos Marvropanos (55) scored the two goals, and the Algerian international Said Benrahma missed a penalty kick in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

It is the first victory for West Ham over Arsenal in its stadium, since the 2015-2016 season, and it is the first victory for its Scottish coach, David Moyes, over the “Gunners” in its stadium in 23 matches in all competitions (4 draws and 18 losses).

West Ham continued its impressive results recently, achieving its third victory in a row, after defeating Wolverhampton and Manchester United, and inflicting the first loss on its neighbor at the Emirates Stadium this season, depriving it of regaining the lead, doing a favor to Liverpool, which won over Burnley 2-0.

Arsenal was hoping to return to the path of victory, after drawing with its host Liverpool 1-1 in the last stage, and regaining first place from the last, but it failed in that, and suffered its third loss this season, and fell to second place, after its score froze at 40 points, with a difference of 40 points. Two points behind the Reds.

West Ham regained sixth place, after raising its score to 33 points, two points ahead of Manchester United, which won over its guest Aston Villa 3-2 at the opening of the stage.

In the second, the condition of the other London team, Tottenham, was no better than its neighbor, Arsenal, and suffered a harsh loss to its host, Brighton, 2-4, at the “Falmer” Stadium in Brighton.

Jack Henshilwood (11), Brazilian Joao Pedro (25 and 76 from two penalties), Ecuadorian Pervis Estupinyan (63) scored Brighton's goals, and Argentine Alejo Felice (81) and Welshman Ben Davies (86) scored the goals for Tottenham.

Brighton killed two birds with one stone, by regaining the tone of victories, after two draws and a loss, and braked the London team, depriving it of a fourth successive victory, and regaining fourth place from Manchester City, the “defending champion,” and the winner over host Everton 3-1.

Tottenham's score froze at 36 points, falling to fifth place, one point behind City, while Brighton raised its score to 30 points and rose to eighth place.