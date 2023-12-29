Movies | Donald Trump claims his cameo helped make Home Alone 2 a huge success

Trump denies the film director's words about the background of his cameo role.

of the United States former president Donald Trump says he's involved Home Alone 2 – Lost in New York – to the success of the film.

He also denies that he “bullied himself into the film”, like the director Chris Columbus has said happened. Trump made a brief cameo as himself in a Christmas comedy in 1992.

Director Columbus has told Business Insider -magazine, that Trump forced himself into the film when it was going to be filmed at the Trump-owned Plaza Hotel in New York.

The filming permit was paid to the hotel as usual, but Trump had one additional condition.

“You can only shoot in the Plaza if I'm in the movie,” Columbus said Trump said.

Trump was agreed to be included in the film, but Columbus was not convinced if the scene was worth keeping. When the film was first shown to test audiences, they cheered when they saw Trump.

“I told my editor to leave him in the film, the audience will like it. But he bullied himself into it,” Columbus said.

Trump denied the director's remarks on Wednesday at his own establishment Truth Social in the messaging service. Columbus already gave an interview in 2020, but Business Insider published the part about Trump again under Christmas.

According to Trump, the situation was quite the opposite.

“30 years ago (how time flies!), director Chris Columbus and others begged me to do a cameo role Home Alone at 2. They rented the Plaza Hotel in New York, which I owned at the time. I was very busy and I didn't want to do it,” Trump writes.

“They were nice, but above all persistent. I agreed, and the rest is history! That cameo took off like a rocket, and the movie was and still is a big hit, especially at Christmas time.”

Trump wonders why his part was kept in the film if the film crew felt he was bullied.

“That cameo helped make the movie a success, but if they felt bullied or didn't want me, why did they put me in it and keep me in it for over 30 years? Because I was and still am great in film! Another old Hollywood scumbag seeking Trump's publicity for himself!”

Trump, who became known as a businessman in the 1980s, is again seeking to become the Republican presidential candidate. The US presidential election will be held next year.

Home alone 2 in the movie little boy Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) has adventures in New York. He ends up at the Plaza Hotel, where he asks Trump, who is walking by, where the hotel lobby is.

“Aisle head to left”, are Trump's turn words and Kevin continues his journey.

The scene lasts about eight seconds: