Fernando Alonso is enjoying a few days of disconnection and snow sports before the Australian Grand Prix which will be held next March. If a few days ago we saw the driver driving an exclusive hypercar through the streets of Monaco, now Alonso has shared the exclusive and paradisiacal hotel that he has chosen for his vacation in full Italian Alps.

The Asturian has chosen the Granvara Relais & SPA Hotelan exclusive mountain refuge in Val Gardena Forestwhose suites start from the 2,495 euros for the month of January or 2,850 euros in the month of February, a month in which the ski season reaches its peak in a destination dreamed of by snow sports lovers.

The accommodation in question is it’s a five star which combines in an exceptional way all types of luxuries and nature, to offer its guests the maximum of exclusivity in the heart of the Dolomites. Tranquility reigns here, in the highest village in Val Gardena, more than 1,600 meters above sea level. Val Gardena Forest It is one of the most popular holiday destinations in the Alps, an alpine village that has all kinds of snow activities, après-ski, musical events and numerous sports infrastructures, including art exhibitions and craft markets.









The pilot has also taken the opportunity to perfect his technique by enjoying private ski lessons with the experts of the Ski & Snowboard School 2000one of the most prestigious schools in the region. The clues of Val Gardenapart of the famous Dolomiti Superski, offer more than 175 skiable kilometers.

«Vacation in paradise»Fernando Alonso himself wrote in one of his latest Instagram posts where he shared some images of the exclusive accommodation with his followers. He Granvara Relais & SPA Hotel opened its doors in 1971, it has all kinds of services focused on snow, an attractive gastronomic offer, a spa and an Infinity Sky Pool with views of the majestic mountains of the Dolomites (UNESCO World Heritage Site), one of the main attractions. Additionally, the spa includes exclusive treatments using natural products, ideal for recovery after a day on the slopes.