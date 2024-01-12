2024 started with everything for the Rayados del Monterrey. The departure of their historic scorer: Rogelio Funes Mori, divided the opinion, not only of the Pandilla fans, but also of references in the club, such as Víctor Manuel Vucetich and Aldo De Nigris, who did not think about it. twice and stated that they were against the forms adopted by the current blue and white leadership.
Regardless of what the striped strategist and the people themselves may say, Monterrey has to get to work now on replacing 'Melli'. A complicated task that in this article we will try to break down by listing five players who could take the place of the Argentine goalscorer.
Various sources assure that one of the main reasons why Rogelio Funes Mori decided to leave the Monterrey Football Club was because the board made it clear to him that not only would he no longer be option 'A' in Fernando's scheme: 'Tano' Ortíz, but he would not even be second on the list, as he would be behind the Mexican-American Brandon Vázquez.
The situation with the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre is quite similar to what happens with the Colombian Joao Rojas. Both players are not a priority for the striped strategist, and yet, since they cannot find a place in another team, they continue to be part of the Albiazul roster. Therefore, 'Búfalo' could be another of those to occupy 'Melli's' position, now that he will be in Mexico City, defending the cause of the UNAM Pumas.
Even though Rayados is not precisely characterized by being a team that debuts players, especially in a position as complicated as the forward, the boy Alí Ávila left good impressions in the few participations he had with the first team, so it would not be It is not strange that at certain moments we see the young man fighting for the goal in favor of the Gang.
If nothing unusual happens, the forward in charge of taking Rogelio Funes Mori's place in the Rayados del Monterrey starting eleven will be the Argentine Germán Berterame. Fernando: 'Tano' Ortíz trusts the attacker's talent, he even lined him up as a starter at the start of the last tournament but the injury suffered in the Leagues Cup changed everything. The Clausura 2024 tournament looks to be the great opportunity for the South American scorer. Will he take advantage of it?
We close this list with a transfer rumor that has gained strength in recent days. This is the star player of Flamengo from Brazil: Everton Cebolinha, for whom his club would be asking for the high amount of fourteen million dollars. Furthermore, to complete this pass, Rayados would first have to get rid of some of its foreigners, since the quota would already be full. Therefore, it seems quite complicated for Cebolinha to be the one to replace Rogelio Funes Mori, at least for the Clausura 2024 tournament.
#Monterrey39s #options #cover #departure #Rogelio #Funes #Mori
Leave a Reply