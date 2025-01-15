For a month now, one of the functions most anticipated by users of the app has been available on WhatsApp for a long time. This is a function that affects the app’s audio, one of the most used forms of communication within the platform that, however, is almost as detested by them.

And we all love sending audios on WhatsApp, it is a quick, simple and effective way to tell someone something if we compare it to text messages. Nevertheless, There are many people who go overboard with these voice notes, and send real podcasts of several minutes that are insufferable.

The company has already tried to alleviate this problem in the past with the power feature Speed ​​up audio playback with options to set it to x1, x1.5 or x2. The problem is that this is not enough, and if you have to listen to 10-minute voice notes (believe it or not, this is normal in some conversations) no matter how much you speed up the audio remains eternal.

Therefore, as we told you a few weeks ago, WhatsApp is finally deploying the audio transcription function that allows you to generate transcriptions of voice-to-text messages in up to four languages, including Spanish. This update is not general, so for now only a lucky few who have the latest update of the app can enjoy it.

How to activate the WhatsApp audio transcription function

Even so, this new tool is not activated by default and you have to do it manually:

Make sure you have the app updated. Go to Settings and select the option Chats. Here, if you already have the function active, you will see the option to Transcription of voice messages. Download the language pack and select your favorite.

Once this is done, when they send you an audio, You will have to click on it and the option to transcribe it will appear. It should be noted that since it is such a new function, it will not be completely perfect and voicemail transcription may take a few secondsbut it could also log an error, usually caused by one of these reasons: the transcription language settings do not match the voice message language settings; some words may not be recognized due to background noise; or the voice message language is not supported.