The Internet is a dynamic, participatory and constantly evolving space. Apart from the multitude of tools that this world offers to continue expanding ‘sine die’, there is also a legion of ‘plumbers’ who row in favor of the work, contributing originality, talent, creativity, innovation and quality through websites and its contents. Creating these digital portals and keeping them updated is a daily job that requires effort, time and professionalism. In response to this commitment, LA VERDAD has been making visible those who remain in the shadows in this field for fifteen years and who, at the same time, contribute to positioning the Region of Murcia as a spearhead in digital transformation.

This recognition is materialized with the Web Awards of the Region of Murcia, whose 15th edition was held last Thursday at the Odiseo leisure center, in Murcia, where nearly 200 people attended. Among them were representatives of the 21 finalist websites in the seven categories (it should be remembered that more than 300 applications were submitted) plus municipal and regional authorities. The event, which was titled ‘Without emotion there is no evolution’, was presented by Maya Pixelskaya, screenwriter and expert in animation and video games, who was in constant interaction with the public with a fresh and close tone.

The winners

Company Web Award

J. Huete International Group

Juan Jesús Lozano, director in the Murcia Region of CaixaBank, presents the award to Alberto Espinosa, Marketing Director of the J. Huete International Group.

Start-up Web Award

Ubiko Sports

Raphael Godinho, General Manager of Symborg, together with Jesús Martínez, technical manager of Ubiko Sports.

Associative Web Award

Puppetemurcia

Ángel Salcedo, director of the Titeremurcia festival and president of Unima-Murcia, poses with Ascensión Tenza, commercial director of LA VERDAD.

E-commerce Web Award

Hida Food

Javier Franco Román, representing Hida Alimentación, and Luis Alberto Marín González, Minister of Economy, Finance and Business.

Blog Web Award

A sea of ​​salt

Néstor Giuliodoro, Marketing Director of Salazones Garre and author of the blog ‘Un mar de salazón’; Ana Garre, CEO of Salazones Garre, and Emiliano Carrillo, managing partner of Grupo Carrillo.

Special Web Award for Best Design

Alimer Cheeses

Alejandro López Segura, Commercial Director of Quesos Alimer, with Víctor Rodríguez, Editor-in-Chief of LA VERDAD.

Digital Transformation Web Award

Bim Digital Twin

Santiago Foulquié, CDO & Marketing Manager of ENAE, and África Cano, Communication & Marketing Manager of Bim Digital Twin.

The highlight of the night was when they revealed the names of the winners, whose identities were known before the attentive gaze of those present, amid a climate of mixed emotions and rhythmic applause. The first ‘big one’ was the ‘Company Web Award’, which went to the J. Huete International Group for opting for a website without artifice, but with great balance and high management of elements and content, clear and easily accessible. Juan Jesús Lozano, director in the Murcia Region of CaixaBank, presented the award to Alberto Espinosa, the company’s Marketing Director, who assured that “this award serves as a testimony of our commitment to innovation and motivates us to continue pushing limits.” , exploring new horizons and setting higher standards for ourselves.

Democratize health



The technological platform Ubiko Sports won the ‘Startup Web Award’ for a portal that is committed to a disruptive, innovative and very dynamic interface, with its own resources taken from environments in the Region of Murcia and a blog with news from the sector and studies scientists. «We want ‘big data’ and artificial intelligence to be for everyone, because technology is there to improve our lives and, above all, our health; We believe that we have released a product that can transform the world of football and other sports,” highlighted Jesús Martínez, technical manager of the company, who collected the award from Raphael Godinho, General Manager of Symborg.

In the ‘Associative Web’ category, Ángel Salcedo, director of Titeremurcia and president of Unima-Murcia, took the award from Ascensión Tenza, commercial director of LA VERDAD, for showing the work of the International Puppet Theater Festival of the Region of Murcia, through videos, program of activities, list of collaborating companies and summary of previous editions. «We are small but with very big dreams; We have been doing this festival for 22 years, with an average of 10,000 spectators a year, and touring the Region of Murcia,” explained the Yeclano, finally addressing the businessmen gathered to propose to them to be sponsors of the following Titeremurcia events.

For its website oriented towards the user experience, focusing on usability details and sharing not only its products, but also recipes and a nutritional advice blog, Hida Alimentación won the ‘E-commerce Web Award’. Luis Alberto Marín González, Minister of Economy, Finance and Business, was in charge of presenting the distinction to Javier Franco Román, representing the Muleña brand, who addressed the public to remind them that “you have the opportunity to buy their products via ‘ online’ and, now that Christmas is approaching, it is a fantastic detail; “You have no excuse.”

Conquer the palate



“Our fight is for tourists and the rest of the people to fall in love with the Region through gastronomy,” expressed Néstor Giuliodoro Molinaro, Marketing Director of Salazones Garre and author of the blog ‘Un mar de salazón’, and Ana Garre , CEO of Salazones Garre, after collecting the ‘Personal/Blog Web Award’ from Emiliano Carrillo, managing partner of Grupo Carrillo. The content of this blog, launched in 2019, includes recipes and entries that highlight salted fish, one of the most representative products of the Mediterranean arc.

Africa Cano García, Communication & Marketing Manager at Bim Digital Twin, collected the ‘Digital Transformation Web Award’ given to him by Santiago Foulquié, CDO & Marketing Manager at ENAE Business School, as well as a 5,000 euro scholarship to pursue a training degree in this business school. This digital page consists of a dynamic structure with categories that reflect the way of viewing information in a three-dimensional environment, as is its value proposition. “This award keeps us constantly evolving, reinventing ourselves and developing new technological solutions,” the board stressed.

The ‘Special Web Award for Best Design’ went to Quesos Alimer, for a portal that winks at the oval shape of some of its cheeses in the navigation menu and brings together all the information (The Cheese Factory, Products, Blog and Contact) on the main page. Víctor Rodríguez, editor-in-chief of LA VERDAD, presented the award to Alejandro López Segura, commercial director of the company, who admitted feeling “perplexed, surprised and flattered” by this distinction, which “testifies that we are doing something well and following a line work based on continuous improvement.

Half dean and reference



The awards ceremony was opened by journalist Víctor Rodríguez, who recalled that LA VERDAD, which was born in 1903, clearly and firmly opted for a website that since 1998 has been maintaining its information leadership in the Region of Murcia.

For example, the average of the first nine months of this year gives la Verdad.es a total of 2,570,835 unique monthly users and more than 15,220,000 page views each month.

Along these lines, Rodríguez stressed: “We continue working to give greater prominence to the new narratives of digital journalism.”

From LA TRUTH, he stressed, “we will continue to do truthful journalism, always based on rigor and responsibility, two demands that we impose on ourselves in the face of ‘fake news’ and hoaxes.”

Councilor Luis Alberto Marín, for his part, closed the meeting by emphasizing that “the future of the Region involves digital transformation.” Likewise, he highlighted the “great project” of the Digital Transformation Agency, the “key piece” of the Digital Agenda 2022-2027, as he described it.

«The regional government is going to allocate 600 million euros of budget that will generate an induced investment of 900 million. It is our ambition and conviction and, for that, we need the overwhelming talent in the Region to start working with us,” said the counselor, addressing the winners and finalists.

The XV Web Awards of the Region of Murcia are organized by the newspaper LA VERDAD, under the sponsorship of CaixaBank, ENAE Business School, Symborg and the Autonomous Community, with the collaboration of Carrillo Asesores and Timur.