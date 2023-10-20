The Best Of Wine Tourism awards given annually by the World Network of Great Wine Capitals (GWC) have awarded in their twenty-first edition to the Haro Station Neighborhood Association, Bodega Hotel FyA, Bodegas Izadi, Bodegas Valdelana, Criteria Group, Juan Carlos Ferrando and La Casa Cosme Palacio. In addition, the Esférica Rioja Alavesa festival has been recognized with a special mention.

The jury has valued that Esférica Rioja Alavesa is a festival for an entire territory. For four days, fifteen concerts are held, filling eight emblematic stages (wineries, churches, monuments, squares), in four Alava municipalities, combining music, art, gastronomy, wine tastings and other activities. The activity has a strong economic impact in Rioja Alavesa, with the attendance of 3,700 people, the subcontracting of 30 local companies, the direct hiring of 50 local workers and local musicians and artists.

Solar de Samaniego, a winery previously awarded the Best Of Wine Tourism 2022, was the scene of the ceremony, in which its president, Carlos Alonso, acted as host. The main companies that provide innovative wine tourism services in Álava, Bizkaia and La Rioja, representatives of institutions and the GWC Bilbao-Rioja Committee have met there: Chambers of Álava, Bilbao and La Rioja; Bilbao City Council and DOCa Rioja Regulatory Council.

Juan María Sáenz de Buruaga, president of GWC Bilbao-Rioja, highlighted that “innovation and talent, and the best wine in the world, of course, are the driving force behind these projects. “It is a pleasure for us to be able to meet again and talk about what we are passionate about in these awards that have demonstrated their rigor and transparency over the last twenty years.”

“We have gone through difficult years, we knew that it was in our hands to overcome it and that is how we are doing it,” stressed Sáenz de Buruaga. »We are very lucky to have formed with Great Wine Capitals an authentic community of professionals in Bilbao-Rioja, who know each other well and can mutually benefit from that knowledge, joint work and experience,» he highlighted.