Friday, August 11, 2023, 8:14 p.m.



Real Murcia is close to solving a deficiency that has been dragging on for a few years. And it is that, once the workers have finished building a concrete perimeter that will surround the pitch and serve as a platform for a led screen that will give the stadium a Primera appearance, the time has come to change the irrigation system , an installation that, despite the deficiencies it already had, had not been replaced since the inauguration of the facility at the end of 2006. The constant pipe breaks and the fact that the field could not be irrigated using more than one sprinkler at a time and that some areas of it were flooded, making it difficult to irrigate before games.

The new system will make it possible to irrigate half the pitch in one go and use a network of new pipes that will also not be affected by limescale. Once the first phase is finished, the pitch will be flattened and the new state-of-the-art turf will be installed. The playing surface, reduced for years, will again be 105 by 68 meters, the FIFA measurements required to host international matches, a dream that the club and the City Council are working on.