He Valencia He doesn’t raise his head. This Sunday at Mestalla, against an Alavés team that is also in the dangerous zone of the classification, it was barely able to achieve a dramatic draw (2-2) to end the year sunk in relegation positions, penultimate, and with its coach, Rubén Baraja, on a tightrope despite being recently ratified by President Layhoon Chan. Of seventeen games played, the Valencian team has only been able to win two and draw six, with an average of goals scored less than one per game. Some terrible numbers for the fifth club in the historical record of the League and one of the greats of Spanish football, but understandable given the turbulent institutional moment it is going through.

Baraja’s team does not work in sports, but the root of many of its shortcomings can be found in the disputed management of the club by its owner, Peter Limand in the social tension in which it has been installed in recent years. Thus, before the opening whistle of the clash against Alavés, the Valencian fans showed their displeasure against the Singapore billionaire and Meriton, the company through which he obtained the majority shareholding of Valencia. First around the stadium and then in the stands.

It was the continuation of the protests that took place last Thursday in the same scenario during the general meeting of shareholders, which had to be closed hurriedly after a good part of those present interrupted the intervention of the Board of Directors of the company with shouts and protests. club.

First whistles to Baraja

The novelty on this occasion was that The whistles were also for Barajaan unprecedented situation in the almost two years that the Pucelano has been on the bench. Grieved by tension, Valencia conceded the first goal after seven minutes, the work of Carlos Martín, and had a first half to forget.









They improved in the second and managed to tie taking advantage of a ridiculous Owono penalty. Although the inertia of the clash risked the second local goal, Alavés went ahead again after another penalty awarded, this time by Mosquera. But when everything seemed lost for Valencia, Dani Gómez appeared to at least avoid defeat.

After the clash, Baraja downplayed the whistles against him and did not comment on a possible dismissal, but he said that “this tension leads to situations in the game that affect us. “We are alone in this difficulty.”