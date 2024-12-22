Match corresponding to matchday 18 of the championship in the First Division
Statistics corresponding to the Betis – Rayo match corresponding to matchday 18 of the championship in the First Division.
Statistics
49%RBB
51%RMV
0
Goals
0
1
Shots on goal
0
2
Shots outside
2
0
Shots on the stick
0
4
Assists
4
0
Goal assists
0
2
Fouls committed
3
3
Fouls received
2
0
yellow cards
0
0
red cards
0
90
Correct passes
96
18
failed passes
21
1
Offside
0
0
Stops
1
4
Corners
3
0
Penalties in favor
0
0
Penalties against
0
Report a bug
#Betis #Rayo #statistics #match
Leave a Reply