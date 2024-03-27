The man allegedly ambushed the woman from Gioia Tauro, who, wounded, threw herself with the child from the balcony to escape

A tragedy which fortunately has, for the moment, no victims, occurred in Gioia Tauro, In Calabria. A man allegedly surprised her daughter-in-law in her house and shot her in the chest. The woman, who was holding her one-year-old daughter, jumped from the balcony in a desperate attempt to save herself and her baby.

Gioia Tauro Emergency Room

A very serious episode occurred in recent days in Gioia Tauro, a municipality of around 20 thousand inhabitants in the province of Reggio Calabria. A woman very young foreigner was hit with several shots fired by the father-in-law.

The emergency room workers in Gioia Tauro apparently raised the alarm to the police after seeing a young mother with several gunshot wounds enter the facility. She was still alert, so it was she who told what happened shortly before her.

Apparently she returned to her home with her daughter, one just one year old girl that he had in his arms. Her father-in-law was hiding inside her house, taking her away surprise he came out and pointed a gun at her, exploding several shots that reached her Chest.

Gioia Tauro Police Station

In a desperate attempt to save herself and her baby, the woman then left thrown from the balcony, located on the first floor, and then escape. The little girl did not suffer any injuries or trauma, but his condition immediately appeared very serious, so much so that an emergency transfer to the hospital in Reggio Calabria was necessary. Having undergone delicate surgery, fortunately her life was no longer in danger.

As mentioned, the alarm raised to the police immediately triggered the research of the alleged perpetrator of the act. The hunt lasted until the same man finally Yes is constituted of its own free will in central ed he handed over the weapon, a 9 caliber pistol with abraded serial number. The investigations will now aim to clarify the dynamics and motive of this crazy act.