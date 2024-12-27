Christmas is a time of family unity and joy. However, whether due to health problems, distance or accessibility, Not everyone can meet their loved ones under the same conditions. Therefore, the influencer Virginie Dubost wanted to send a message of hope.

The woman is in a wheelchair and She is known on social networks for her activist role. to improve the lives of people who, like her, suffer constant problems due to their reduced mobility. Thus, in one of her latest posts on Instagram she has shown that, with help, she will be able to celebrate these holidays like anyone else.

Although he can’t move his legsthanks to the support of her coach she can participate in such classic activities as decorating the Christmas tree, proving that nothing can stop him. “I wish you all a wonderful Christmas Eve! Enjoy your loved ones!” he wrote as a description in the video, which already has almost 47,000 views.

With more than 1,000 likes, the comment tray has been filled with Christmas greetings and applause for the influencer and his assistant make the party more “accessible.” “Merry Christmas, I never get tired of watching your videos”, “thank you for showing how you decorate the tree” or “I love the decoration” have been some of the most repeated messages.

And it is that, If Virginie is clear about one thing, it is that her “handicap”, as she calls it, is not going to stop her at any time.. In fact, through social networks he always seeks to give his followers a different perspective on what it is like to live in a wheelchair and thus “raise awareness.”