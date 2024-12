The Barça club went to court, just as it did with Gavi, against LaLiga’s decision



12/27/2024



Updated at 12:23 p.m.





Setback for the Barcelona Football Club. The city’s Commercial Court 10 has denied his request to register Dani Olmo in LaLiga provisionally. In his order, the judge rejects the precautionary measure requested by the Barça club, which has a deadline of next Tuesday, December 31, to register Olmo in the competition.

[[NOTICIA EN ELABORACIÓN]]