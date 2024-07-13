Presents Jalisco government files criminal complaint for hydrocarbon spill in the drainage of the Rancho de la Cruz colony, in Tonala.

“The Government of Jalisco, through the Legal Counsel and the State Unit of Civil Protection and Firefighters, filed a criminal complaint with the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) by hydrocarbon leak occurred on July 7, 2024,” they confirmed in a statement.

The complaint requested that the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office be conduct a thorough investigation to identify those responsible.

Although the source of the fuel in the drain has not been identified, it was detected irregularities at the Oxxo Gas service station with license number PL/6735/EXP/ES/2015, which is why the site was closed until compliance with industrial safety and environmental protection standards is guaranteed.

The government of Jalisco He stressed that there is no risk of explosives for the inhabitants of the area and acknowledged that the municipality has carried out work promptly to address the contingency and protect the population.