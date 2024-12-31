Lanzarote has been the location chosen by Mediaset Spain for special programming Chimes. Ion Aramendi, Blanca Romero, Ángeles Blanco and Ricardo Reyes They have been the ones who have conducted, from the Canary Island, this double broadcast.

Ion Aramendi and Blanca Romero They have taken it upon themselves to drink the twelve grapes in peninsular time, along with all the viewers, to welcome 2025, and they have done it in spectacular fashion.

As it could not be otherwise, the model of Asturian origin has become, along with the rest of the presenters of other television networks such as Cristina Pedroche or Laura Escanesfor example, in one of the most watched women of the night.

Blanca Romero’s dress for the Bells

With a career as a model and actress behind her, Blanca Romero is pure stylistic inspiration for women of all ages. In this sense, His election for the 2024-2025 Bells was not going to disappoint.

The Asturian has taken a design made with the combination of white silk crepe, black neoprene and white silk gazar to make the flowers. It is a piece that belongs to the designer Mario Salafranca, creative director of Salafranca Atelierand which features a mermaid silhouette, strapless neckline and a double layer skirt to generate greater volume contrast.

Blanca Romero in the Chimes 2024-2025 Telecinco

Likewise, Blanca Romero wanted to support the fashion of the Valencian Community with this design from the firm that originates in Castellón and with which it also wanted to capture the common values ​​of the actress and the designer, such as strength, passion, elegance and firmness.

Blanca Romero in the Chimes 2024-2025 Telecinco

Furthermore, the styling is starring the infallible color combination of black and whitewhich “would become the two forces that shape the Universe”, as explained by the creative styling team.

Sketch of Blanca Romero for the Chimes 2024-2025 Courtesy of Salafranca Atelier

Likewise, the inspiration to create this custom design for Blanca Romero has been the iattempt to transmit those values ​​in a single garmentas detailed by the firm, as well as “reflecting that strength and courage with a very clean, glamorous design that stands out for luxury and haute couture.”

For its part, the combination of two neutral colors stands out in terms of elegance, simplicity and the connection of both to create such a magical design. “This design perfectly represents the values, the connection and the desire to demonstrate on such a magical night that fashion and design can communicate unique stories,” concludes the creative team.





