For several years now, if there is a female face that stands out among comedy and dazzles on the small screen, it is that of Eva Soriano. The comedian has established herself since she rose to fame defending a monologue on ‘The Comedy Club’ as one of the most popular presenters among the public and one of the most listened to voices on morning radio. In his professional career as a stand-up comedian, Soriano has hosted his own program on Movistar, ‘Showriano’, has competed in ‘Tu Cara Me Suena’, has collaborated in ‘Late Motiv’ or ‘Zapeando’ and has directed ‘Cuerpos Especiales’. on Europa FM several seasons. But although she stands out for her work on television, there is no challenge that Eva can resist.

The comedian has been chosen to host the Spanish Television New Year’s Eve gala and will be in charge of welcoming 2025 along with a large part of the Spanish audience. Accustomed to receiving many ‘no’s at the beginning of her career, Soriano now receives more proposals than she can dedicate time to work. “Stand-up comedian, comedian, successful person and ‘influencer’,” she defines herself on her personal social media profile, where she is applauded by many who thank her for the laughter she manages to elicit. However, in her history when she was little she never imagined that she would end up dedicating herself to it.

The popular face of the new generation of comedians, among which stand out Valeria Ros either Martita de Granáwas born in Tarragona in 1990 and although little is known about her private life, of which she has never made her relationships public, although she was linked to the actor Maxi Iglesias. Last year, journalist Germán González gave the keys to their possible romance. According to what she said in ‘All the sauces’, she once confessed to him how much she wanted to meet the actor.

«In 2021, she said: ‘I really like Maxi Iglesias. Let’s see if he comes to the program, I’ll interview him. I ask myself and then let’s see if something comes up,’” he repeated Soriano’s words at the time when their meeting took place two years later. They both followed each other on Instagram and it was not until after being seen kissing one night outside a well-known nightclub Madrid when his following on networks and his lack of interaction between profiles denoted his intention to hide his relationship. «They were attentive to the people, so that they did not see them. When they realized that there were people watching them, they left,” Germán shared his reaction when they were caught.









His attempts to become a singer

On occasions he has not missed the opportunity to open up in interviews and reveal some unknown details. «I didn’t imagine this life at all. I have always been very Miley Cyrus and I wanted to be a singer. I studied singing and was in an orchestra. I showed up for ‘Operation Triumph’, ‘X Factor’. I knocked on all the doors of music, but they closed all the time. Thanks to that I learned from a very young age what failure was. Thanks to all those people who told me ‘no’ in my adolescence, a comical mess has emerged,” he acknowledged in an interview for ‘La Razón’.

The studies of Eva Soriano

Aware that in addition to wanting to sing he was also “the funny one in the class” She had a comic interest and for the show, when music failed her it was clear that she wanted to become a comic actress. At that time, the women who made people laugh on television were actresses and the monologue profession was very ‘masculinized’, and although she thought that that world could not be for her either, she decided to try her hand at theater, playing some roles in micro-theater plays and later as a monologist. To do this, he studied Monologue Scripting at the School of Comedy Arts and completed a higher degree in Interpretation for Theater, Film and Television in the Metropolis of Madrid.

Owner of a stand-up comedy club

And being clear that the world of humor and comedy was her thing, Eva decided to go all in and, along with a group of stand-up comedians, became owner of her own joke clubthe Golfo Comedy Club located in the center of Madrid. In all these years, Soriano does not consider that her total assets are “millionaire” nor can she afford to “go to the Moon or go around the world”, even though she sounded like one of the highest-paid presenters on RTVE after becoming the head of ‘Night D’. After everything she has achieved, the comedian maintains in the same interview for ‘La Razón’ that her real thorn in the side is acting. “I would like to appear in an Almodóvar film, even if I don’t do anything important,” he dreams of seeing himself on the big screen.