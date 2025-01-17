



In recent days, the conversations that Sevilla FC has with Aston Villa for the transfer of Loïc Badé have been published. The Birmingham complex, where Monchi is its Director of Operationsknow first-hand the starting price to carry out the contracting of the French centralbut first you need the exit of some of the players he has on his squad and those that Unai Emery does not count onor they are playing little for various reasons… This footballer is also a center back and also played in his day for Sevilla. It’s about the Brazilian Diego Carlos.

Turkish journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu has reported in Sports Digital that he Fenerbahce is discussing with Aston Villa the transfer of Diego Carlos to the Istanbul team. According to this information, there is no agreement yet between the English and Turkish teams, but the talks are ongoing, the entente is close to happening in the absence of the latest negotiations.

This is a move that could be key to Badé’s departure from Sevilla FC. As published in pridenervion.com and ABC of Sevillethe Frenchman is valued at over 25 million euros. It is a sale that seems clear in the coming markets. Within the club there is some fear of letting the Frenchman leave in the middle of the season and that the defensive problems will worsen in an area of ​​the team that has not completely stabilized, precisely since the departure of Diego Carlos and Koundé. But the economy rules and the Nervión entity is forced to sell.