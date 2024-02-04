The Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, ordered the initiation of a criminal case after a child without clothes was found in a snowdrift in Buryatia. The department announced this on Sunday, February 4, on its Telegram channel.

A nine-month-old baby was found by residents of the village of Turuntaevo. It also turned out that the mother left her two sons, the eldest of whom is four years old, alone at home.

“When the older child went to look for his mother, he dropped his younger brother in the snow and ran away for help. Currently, the baby is in a medical facility,” says the publication of the Russian Investigative Committee on the Telegram channel.

Bastrykin instructed the head of the investigative department of the Russian Investigative Committee for the Republic of Buryatia, Vyacheslav Sukhorukov, to open a case into the incident and provide a report.

Earlier, on February 3, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Trans-Baikal Territory reported that a three-year-old child without outerwear was found on the street in 30-degree frost. Two minors found the boy 150 meters from his house, they found his mother and called an ambulance. It was noted that the woman was visiting friends, and left the child at home under the care of her 17-year-old brother.