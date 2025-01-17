Food alert due to the presence of aflatoxins in a textured soy protein product from Serbia

The Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (in its acronym in English, RASFF) issued on Thursday, January 16, a alert “serious” level when detecting the presence of aflatoxinsa type of mycotoxins produced—according to the National Cancer Institute (NIH)—by certain fungi in agricultural crops linked to an increased risk of developing liver cancer.

Aflotoxin B1 has been detected in a consignment of textured soy proteins from Serbia, so its distribution has been restricted and the country of origin has been notified. In this case, the product practically tripled the permitted levels of the mycotoxin.

In the same way, the RASFF has assessed the alert as “serious”, although it does not define possible observable risks and classifies as unknown the possible symptoms to develop due to consumption of the product.

This was analyzed in the laboratory on Wednesday, January 8 and after comparing the data, the European organization alerted consumers of the product about its possible risks on Thursday, the 16th of the same month.

The RASFF (Rapid Alert System Feed and Food) system provides food and feed control authorities with a tool for exchanging information on the measures taken when a risk is detected in a feed or food.