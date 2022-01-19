“The couple’s reputation has been offended.” The association’s reply: “May this judgment finally be an opportunity to underline the roles and limitations of influencers”

The Public Prosecutor of Rome indicted the President of Codacons, Carlo Rienzi, for having “offended the reputation” of Fedez and his wife Chiara Ferragni, portraying the two as “ignorant, delinquents, profiteers” and arguing, among other things, that the Ferragnez “exploit” the photos of their children with the T-shirts of the brands they advertise, and that the rapper actually advertised Lamborghini for charity.

The reply from Codacons was not long in coming: “We are very concerned that in the face of the profanity prevailing on social media and on the media in general, the Prosecutor deems it useful to indict the president of the association for statements that are perfectly in line with the social task of the Codacons for the protection of consumers, even those of social networks – the association affirms in a note – Without considering that on dozens of occasions Codacons has denounced famous personalities, politicians and even Presidents of the Council for advertising commercial brands, without any Prosecutor’s office being is never scandalized or has initiated investigations into the association. “” In any case, Codacons is confident that this judgment is finally an opportunity to underline the roles and limits of influencers, especially those like Fedez who, due to the huge following of which they enjoy, in our opinion have a specific social responsibility in particular towards young people. We hope that the numerous nullities of the procedure do not block the judicial debate and that the rapper has the courage to come personally to the court next April 19th “, concludes the Codacons