The studio has many heavyweights in the industry such as Call of Duty, Diablo or Crash Bandicoot.
Microsoft has just made history with the purchase of Activision Blizzard, because although we have had similar cases among numerous studies over the years, none come close to the millionaire sum that we have just witnessed. The house of Call of Duty has more than just this FPS saga to offer, and if we thought what Bethesda had done was impressive, this new union goes one step further.
That said, we cannot ignore the inevitable situation that we will see soon regarding Xbox Game Pass. After leaving us dozens of titles available to us throughout 2021, it is clear that we will see deliveries of Activision Blizzard within the subscription service, so we gather 11 games of this study that we look forward to in the catalog, in addition to the more than 30 that have already been confirmed for 2022.
We know from a report that there will still be Activision Blizzard games coming to PlayStation, although clearly Xbox will receive several titles as soon as possible. exclusive. It is still too early to know the decisions that will be made with all the franchises at stake, including the outcome of the CEO of Activision Blizzard, Bobby Kotick, because although we already have a statement that ensures his departure, it is best to wait for an official announcement.
