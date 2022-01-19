The studio has many heavyweights in the industry such as Call of Duty, Diablo or Crash Bandicoot.

Microsoft has just made history with the purchase of Activision Blizzard, because although we have had similar cases among numerous studies over the years, none come close to the millionaire sum that we have just witnessed. The house of Call of Duty has more than just this FPS saga to offer, and if we thought what Bethesda had done was impressive, this new union goes one step further.

That said, we cannot ignore the inevitable situation that we will see soon regarding Xbox Game Pass. After leaving us dozens of titles available to us throughout 2021, it is clear that we will see deliveries of Activision Blizzard within the subscription service, so we gather 11 games of this study that we look forward to in the catalog, in addition to the more than 30 that have already been confirmed for 2022.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Starting with the most obvious, Vanguard would make a great addition to the subscription service, but its arrival could also mark a welcome for the entire franchise, something FPS veterans are sure to take advantage of. Overwatch Another FPS that could jump to greater success within Xbox Game Pass, because although the game no longer has as much support as in previous years, its community remains faithful and attentive to any sign of life from the sequel. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Once Sony’s mascot, the orange marsupial would arrive as an Xbox exclusive many years later, and its final entry would be with the trilogy of titles that many of us enjoyed for the first time on the first PlayStation. Diablo II Resurrected The return of the most influential action RPG in history, and one of the great PC classics. For the first time available on consoles, the Diablo 2 Remaster improves the graphics and brings Blizzard’s game up to date. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice FromSoftware will be able to be reflected more strongly on PlayStation thanks to Bloodborne, but not all of its games were exclusive. The story of honor and revenge that Sekiro offers is one that deserves to be enjoyed by all. Spyro: Reignited Trilogy Like Crash, Spyro was born on PlayStation, and ironically, he could find a new home on Xbox with a potential new installment. However, for now we only have the remastered trilogy to take the first step. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Another great remaster from the creators of the Crash Bandicoot trilogy, and also an interesting proposition for the Xbox Game Pass catalogue. Regardless of whether you played the originals, this installment offers a lot of fun. devil 4 Diablo 4, like Overwatch 2, went through difficulties due to the situation of Activision Blizzard. After what happened with Xbox, however, the game could resume its course, and be an excellent launch title on Xbox Game Pass. world of warcraft Along with Call of Duty, Wow is perhaps the most weighty name Xbox got from the recent purchase. The MMORPG could abandon its paid monthly subscription and be incorporated into Xbox Game Pass. star craft 2 An RTS par excellence in the industry that sadly may not have a third installment, but it could be revived within the subscription service. Also, fans would appreciate the arrival of the first title.

We know from a report that there will still be Activision Blizzard games coming to PlayStation, although clearly Xbox will receive several titles as soon as possible. exclusive. It is still too early to know the decisions that will be made with all the franchises at stake, including the outcome of the CEO of Activision Blizzard, Bobby Kotick, because although we already have a statement that ensures his departure, it is best to wait for an official announcement.

More about: Activision Blizzard, Xbox Game Pass and Microsoft.