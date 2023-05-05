Spaniards at the coronation: “If we had known, we would not have come this weekend”

The Garridos come to London from Granada. They are “eight and a cart”, they say amused at the gates of a Westminster Abbey that, this time, they will not see. The splendors of the coronation mean that London is cut off and with closed or more expensive monuments (the London Eye, its famous Ferris wheel, has a thematic capsule that recreates the interior of the abbey and which costs no more than 30 pounds to climb, about 34 euros, if not double). “We looked to come for a weekend, we bought the flight and shortly after we found out what this was. And we would not repeat, it takes away the possibility of seeing things ”, say the Garridos. Tomorrow, Saturday, they will flee the center. “We will go to another neighborhood, probably to Camden”, they comment.

Laura and Sergio, 30 years old and who arrived yesterday from Valencia to see London for the first time, think the same. A little over a month ago they decided to look for a cheap trip to a European capital. Surprisingly, the best was London. But they found out about the coronation shortly after. “The price has been very good for us, but no, we would not repeat it if we had known. There are a lot of people, you can’t visit things in the same way. We’ve been through Buckingham this morning and we could barely get through. Tomorrow we’re going to get away, we’re going to Chinatown or the City of London.” According to data from CNN, hotel occupancy in the British capital is close to full: 96%. It is estimated that spending will increase by 385 million euros due to additional consumption and consumption in pubs.