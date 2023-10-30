The Civil Guard has arrested six men from a family clan dedicated to copper theft and who allegedly committed more than 75 robberies with damages of two million euros in several provinces, leaving several treatment plants in Valencia and Castellón without service. In the operation, six people from the same family clan between 46 and 19 years of age have been arrested.

The investigation began at the end of August, when the Civil Guard began its investigations into the theft of two vehicles, tools and almost a kilometer of electrical wiring from a company in the town of Bétera (Valencia). On that occasion, the value of the stolen effects and the damage amounted to more than 180,000 euros. Later, the investigators were able to verify how there was an organized group made up of people from the same family clan dedicated to the theft of copper in companies and facilities that use it such as treatment plants, train stations or light boxes in large buildings.

The perpetrators used to spray graffiti in the places they attacked where they called themselves ‘The Copper Mafia’ and where they challenged the Security Forces and Bodies. They also did it through their social networks, claiming waves of thefts, among which there were fifteen sewage treatment plants and leaving a large number of inhabitants of different towns in Valencia and Castellón without service. The structure of the criminal organization.

The clan had a strong hierarchy: the oldest people, including the patriarch of the clan, performed management functions, receiving stolen goods and allocating each member their “share of the loot.” They were in charge of establishing the operation, of coordinating the “execution echelon” and the “support echelon.” The execution echelon was in charge of physically perpetrating the crimes and sending the property resulting from the robberies to the management echelon. For its part, the support echelon was in charge of obtaining addresses, telephone numbers and other tools with which to carry out criminal acts. Finally, a reception area was found, responsible for the irregular sale of stolen goods in exchange for money.

The children of the members of the clan were not in school, being trained from a very early age in the tasks of the criminal organization. The future of the clan depended on them, since they were the generational replacement. Throughout the investigation, the commission of more than 75 crimes of robbery with force in the provinces of Valencia, Castellón, Cuenca, Albacete and Murcia, where the damages and stolen effects reached two million euros. Finally, in the middle of this month of October, six searches were carried out, five in homes and one in an industrial warehouse used for the concealment and processing of stolen goods. A waste treatment facility where merchandise was sold without complying with applicable regulations was also inspected and sealed. In this way, it was possible to determine the responsibility of all crimes and actors: from theft to the irregular sale of merchandise.

During the searches, a total of six men were arrested, between 46 and 19 years of age, and a minor was investigated. Also seized were 1.5 tons of copper, 300 boxes of plumbing material, professional construction tools valued at 70,000 euros, five vehicles valued at around 30,000 euros, two electric shock devices (taser), three large knives. and copper cutting tools valued at about 5,000 euros.