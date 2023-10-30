While the police investigate, they try to reconstruct the last hours of Matthew Perry’s life: what the actor did before he died

American newspapers have tried to reconstruct, based on the information they have come to know, the last hours of his life Matthew Perry, the 54-year-old American actor found dead in his Los Angeles villa last Saturday afternoon. What emerged.

The passing of Matthew Perry is a loss that affects not just one family, but one countless fans from all over the worldnow at least over thirty, who grew up in the nineties with the company of Friendsthe famous TV series, among the most loved of all time.

The tragic news arrived late in the evening of Saturday 28 October. A few hours earlier, around 4pm in the afternoon, the actor’s assistant, returning in the villa in Los Angeles of the latter, he found him unconscious in the Jacuzzi.

The causes of death at the moment I am still unknown. The most popular hypothesis at the moment is that of illness and subsequent drowning, but to get a clearer picture we will have to wait for the results of the autopsy.

Autopsy examination which will be carried out by the coroner of the County of the Californian metropolis.

What Matthew Perry did before he died

Obviously the pain of Matthew Perry’s family, but also of the many friends and colleagues from the world of entertainment who shared unforgettable experiences with him.

A life of ups and downs that of Chandler Bing of Friends, who in addition to fame and money, had to deal with the monster of addiction to drugs and alcohol.

According to what has emerged so far, in the star’s home no traces were found of alcohol, drugs, medicines or elements that could lead to erotic games gone wrong.

What is certain, as also told by a friend of his, is that a few hours before his death Matthew carried out his work physical activity. In particular he played Pickleball.

He would later return home and ask his assistant to make some for him commissions. Upon returning home, the same assistant found him and raised the alarm to the authorities.

Among the first to arrive on site, the mom by Perry, Suzanne Marie Langford, and his Husband, TV host Keith Morrison. Nobody made any statement.