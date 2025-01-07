One in 10 cases of type 2 diabetes and one in 30 cardiovascular conditions worldwide can be attributed to the consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages (SSB), according to a new study published in the journal Nature Medicine. Mexico, Colombia and South Africa stand out as the nations most affected by the phenomenon among the 30 most populated countries.

The team led by Laura Lara Castor, a professor at the University of Washington, used statistical models and records from the World Dietary Database to quantify the impact of these drinks on the development of chronic metabolic diseases. The research included information from 2.9 million people from 118 countries, covering the period from 1990 to 2020. It considered factors such as age, gender, educational level and degree of urbanization.

Why sugar substitutes hurt more than they help The WHO points out that the consumption of sweeteners does not reduce people’s body fat, but that their long-term intake could make them sick; In pregnant women, the risk of premature birth increases.

The work defines sugary drinks as those with added sugars and at least 50 calories per 8 ounces, excluding natural juices, diet drinks and sweetened milk. The results indicate that global consumption of these products increased by 16% during the years analyzed, with an average of 2.6 weekly servings per adult.

The scientists found significant variations in regions such as Colombia, South Africa and Mexico with weekly intake of 17.4, 9.6 and 8.5 servings. The analysis attributes the trend to the adoption of diets influenced by more industrialized lifestyles, which has caused an increase in the number of patients with type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases (CVD). It estimates that in 2020 about 3.3 million cardiovascular incidents and diabetes diagnoses were associated with SSB consumption.

Insufficient measures against the consumption of sugary drinks

The problem is critical in sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean. “Among the 30 most populous countries, the highest absolute numbers of new cases of type 2 diabetes and CVD attributable to sugary drinks were recorded in Mexico, Colombia and South Africa,” the document indicates.

The authors assure that their conclusions expose a health crisis that It claimed the lives of around 340,000 people in 2020. Young adult men are more vulnerable to risks compared to women and older people. Likewise, those who reside in urban areas and have a high educational level also reported a higher burden of conditions related to sugary drinks.

The research recognizes that various countries have established policies to curb the consumption of liquids with high levels of sugar. Despite this, he accuses that the commercial interests of multinational and local manufacturers, who invest in the supply chain and influence consumers with aggressive marketing campaigns, marketingare probably responsible for the increase in the intake of these products.

“The soda tax in Mexico faces opposition from the industry. [Los productores y distribuidores] They question the effectiveness of the tax. They argue damage to the labor market and the national economy. They have implemented amplified marketing strategies through advertising, price reductions and bonus incentives. Colombia’s efforts in 2016 to pass a tariff on sugary drinks were blocked by corporate influences. Although a renewed proposal was successful in 2022 [aún es insuficiente para abordar el problema]”, determines the document.

The analysis adds that the insufficient availability of drinking water is a factor that also contributes to the increase in health damage related to sugary drinks, especially in rural areas of Colombia, Mexico and Thailand.

The researchers highlight the need to implement specific prevention and response policies that address social inequalities and are aligned with global health goals. Among the proposed strategies are the imposition of new taxes, mandatory front-of-pack labeling, strict regulations on advertising, improving food supply in schools and optimizing drinking water supply systems. They affirm that these measures are essential to confront a health danger that continues to expand and threaten the well-being of millions of people.