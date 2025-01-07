Rosa and Manu continue their exciting duels in 2025after leaving 2024 behind, and they starred in one more this Tuesday after the break on Three Kings Day in Pasapalabra.

One more time, Manu was the first to face Roberto Leal’s questions with 142 seconds accumulated throughout the day’s program in search of the jackpot with 1,060,000 euros.

After answering a letter, decided to give the turn to his opponentafter hesitating in B. Rosa, for her part, had 137 seconds, of which she consumed 26 to answer five questions.

Rosa and Manu, in ‘Pasapalabra’. ATRESMEDIA

In the exchange of shiftsthe Galician was the first to reach Z with 20 hits and 31 seconds of time. Manu, for his part, did it with 16 hits and 38 seconds.

During the second round, They both tried to play it safe.thinking carefully about each answer and saying something every time they hesitated in the slightest.





Rosa decided to take a chance on the S with 22 hits and nine seconds, but she was wrong, adding his first mistake in The Rosco of the daywhile Manu had 21 hits and 19 seconds of time.

In the next turn, the Galician decided to stand and wait to see what her rival would do. Manu got one more right and stayed at 22 hits without errors, becoming the winner of the day and sending to The Blue Chair to his opponent.