The LaLiga match between Real Madrid and Almería last Sunday will go down in history as one of the most controversial since the VAR was established. The referee of the match, Hernández Maeso, had to go to the monitor up to three times to review three plays that were at least complicated.
One of them featured Vinicius Jr, scorer of the white team's second goal, which at that moment meant the tie for his team, and which was one of the hottest and most controversial focuses of the match. The Brazilian player, as is usual for him, did not hesitate and commented on the play on his social networks.
Great goal!!! “This is how he always did it on Copacabana beach,” the Brazilian wrote alongside an image in which it appears that he shoots with his shoulder, thus vindicating the legality of his goal.
And from the moment Vinicius finished off that ball, doubts began about whether the shot had been with his shoulder or his arm. The match referee did not consider the goal valid, however the VAR referee, Hernández Hernández, notified his teammate to go and watch the play on the monitor. Immediately afterwards, the match referee declared the Brazilian's goal valid.
However, the controversy is not settled because as seen in the images, in some it seems that he finishes with his shoulder and in others with his arm. Even so, Vinicius is clear about it and he made it known to the referee from the first moment and now he has claimed it again on his networks. The controversy is served.
