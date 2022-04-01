EP Friday, April 1, 2022, 4:23 p.m.



The Community, through the Ministry of Transparency, Security and Emergencies, renewed this Friday the collaboration agreement that it maintains with the Spanish Red Cross for the development of the maritime rescue actions foreseen within the Surveillance and Rescue Plan on Beaches and Rescue in the sea of ​​the Region of Murcia (Copla Plan).

The actions have a total budget of 171,250 euros. Of these, the Ministry contributes 137,000 and the Spanish Red Cross 34,250 euros. The agreement states that the Red Cross undertakes to have three rescue boats, ready to go to sea, in the towns of San Pedro del Pinatar, Mazarrón and Cabo de Palos.

Also, the entity may designate the Coordinator of Operations at Sea, who will hold the Head of the Rescue Group at Sea, and, in the event that the emergency requires it, that of the Advanced Command Post with the functions that in each case attributes the Plan.

«The Copla Plan has proven to be a program with a great benefit for the users of the beaches of the Region of Murcia. It has the appropriate means and resources, which are optimized each year to improve the service and attention to citizens”, said the Minister of Transparency, Security and Emergencies, Antonio Sánchez Lorente, who highlighted that they have reinforced the training of the volunteers who They are part of Civil Protection and are involved in the plan.

During 2021, the Copla Plan maritime rescue and rescue service carried out 896 actions, of which 418 were rescues of people, 27 rescues of boats, 23 of floating elements, 13 of aquatic rescue elements and 415 of other elements in general.

Likewise, in 2021 the Copla Plan made 15 percent more services than in the previous year. 21 people were treated in a situation of cardiorespiratory arrest or suffocation by immersion, 17 of them were resuscitated. “All this thanks to the troops that are part of this plan, 279 people who daily safeguard human life in bathing areas, facing all kinds of emergencies,” added the counselor.