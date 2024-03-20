The Central Operational Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard is proceeding this Wednesday to enter and search eleven homes, including that of Luis Rubiales in Motril (Granada), although the former president of the Spanish Football Federation (FEF) is outside Spain, according to investigation sources. Rubiales, who is spending these days in the Dominican Republic, is already accused in the open case of corruption and money laundering and would have been arrested this Wednesday if he had been in Spain, according to these sources.

The Civil Guard has carried out judicial requests in different public and private entities, within the framework of an investigation that has so far resulted in seven detainees in several Spanish provinces, linked to alleged irregular contracts of the FEF in the last five years. Among them is the Spanish Super Cup agreement signed between the federative body and Gerard Piqué's company Kosmos, so that the tournament would be played in Saudi Arabia.

The police proceedings are being carried out under the direction of the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 4 of Majadahonda (Madrid), in coordination with the Special Prosecutor's Office against Corruption and Organized Crime. In addition, it has support from Europol.

In addition to the seven detainees, it is expected that the operation will also result in five people being investigated, including Rubiales, for the new scandal that is shaking the FEF and the former president who was forced to resign for his kiss with Jenni Hermoso.

Contract with Arabia



The interventions are part of an investigation linked to alleged criminal acts associated with corruption in business, unfair administration and money laundering. The proceedings remain secret by court order.

It is worth remembering that this court in Majadahonda, a town almost geographically linked to Las Rozas, where the federation headquarters is located, is the one that began to investigate the contract for the transfer of the Super Cup to Saudi Arabia signed by the former head of Spanish football. , Luis Rubiales, with Gerard Piqué.

The former director of the FEF Ana Muñoz assured in her statement that the federative body could have signed the Super Cup contract directly with Saudi Arabia, and not through the mediation of Piqué, since it had “the strength to do so without having to use to intermediaries.