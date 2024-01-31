Although we have already reached the end of the first month, it is still a great time to start fulfilling the goals we have in 2024, and one of the most common is to change jobs to improve, either in income or in balance between personal and work life. In that sense, There are ten cities in the United States that have the best job prospects this year.

A report from the financial company WalletHub revealed that during 2023 the labor market remained stable and unemployment rates returned to pre-pandemic averages, some companies have even experienced labor shortages, which gives a advantage for people who are starting their professional career or looking for better opportunities.

According to company specialists, In 2024, regardless of the country's economic prospects, location will be the key when it comes to finding a good job. They reached the conclusion after analyzing more than 180 cities in the United States, considering 31 indicators to determine the strength of the labor market. Based on this, these are the 10 best places to find work in the US. USA:

Scottsdale, Arizona.

Tampa, Florida.

Salt Lake City, Utah.

Columbia, Maryland.

Austin, Texas.

Atlanta Georgia.

Seattle, Washington.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Plano, Texas.

Plano, Texas.

The three best cities in the United States to find a job in 2024 in detail

The reason Scottsdale, Arizona, is considered the best city to find a job in 2024, WalletHub detailed, is because It has the highest job growth in the country, at almost 12 percent, so there are many hiring opportunities. Additionally, it is also the first place for internship opportunities, making it a great option for people looking for work experience while they are studying.

Another reason why it came in first place is that, beyond offering a good number of jobs, it also offers quality. It has the fifth highest average annual income in the country and provides a good quality of life, being one of the three best cities for families.

Scottsdale, Arizona, is a good place to have a family.

Tampa, Florida, is the second best city to find a job because it has the fifth highest number of full-time job opportunities in qualified companies. Besides, It has one of the best job security rates in the country.

For its part, Salt Lake City, in Utah, was ranked as the third best city because It has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country at just 3 percent, It also has a good perspective regarding the number of companies that plan to continue growing their hiring this year.

Regarding the study, Cassandra Happe, analyst at WalletHub said: “With the United States experiencing a low unemployment rate and many employers still experiencing labor shortages, Now is an ideal time to find a job. Currently, workers have a lot of bargaining power. “Well-qualified candidates are in an excellent position to achieve competitive salaries and benefits.”