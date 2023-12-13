The Councilor for Tourism, Commerce and Consumer Affairs of the Murcia City Council, Jesús Pacheco, presented this Wednesday the 'Christmas Crosses the Bridge' campaign, which will distribute 5,000 euros in prizes with the fundamental objective of energizing the commercial fabric and promoting sales in the local businesses in the El Carmen neighborhood. The president of the merchants, José Oñate, also attended the event.

The Murcian City Council and the Association of Merchants of the Carmelite neighborhood organized this special action, which will be active between December 15 and January 4.

The campaign will allow customers who make purchases in the more than 60 businesses that are part of the El Carmen association to exchange their tickets for 10-euro discount checks at an information point that will be installed in the Floridablanca Garden.

In addition, this same enclave will host the raffle on January 4 for an extraordinary bonus, called a golden check, which will be endowed with 1,000 euros to be consumed in the neighborhood's businesses.

Councilor Jesús Pacheco indicated that “from the City Council we will always support and promote all initiatives that promote the growth and development of local commerce. In addition, we will implement and promote actions that support this sector, which is one of the strategic sectors of our municipality.”

The starting signal for the campaign will take place this Friday, December 15, coinciding with the inauguration of the Artisan Nativity Scene in the El Carmen neighborhood. Its debut will be at 8:00 p.m. with dance performances, traditional Christmas carol singing, and musical entertainment.

Likewise, 'Christmas Crosses the Bridge' presents a complete and varied program of leisure activities. The entire program can be consulted online on the website www.lanavidadcruzaelpuente.com. On this portal, interested parties can also find out all the details of this action.