



The bullfighting gathering of Real Club Pineda de Sevilla last Tuesday he presented his traditional award to the best job of the April Fair. As has happened with so many other clubs, associations and entities in Seville, the Pineda jury decided to grant this award to Juan Ortega for his memorable slaughters Domingo Hernández’s Florentino bullheld on April 15 in the arena of the Real Maestranza Bullring in Seville.

This gathering was founded in 1985, with the teacher Pepe Luis Vázquez as founding partner and with Eduardo Miura as president. Its members usually meet on the first Monday of each month. In previous editions, bullfighters such as José María Manzanares (father and son), Curro Romero, Enrique Ponce, César Rincón, Julián López ‘El Juli’, Pablo Aguado, Morante de la Puebla, Espartaco, Eduardo and Antonio Miura have been worthy of this award. and José Ortega Cano.