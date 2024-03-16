Tragedy in Secondigliano, two young engaged couples found dead in their car inside the garage: investigations are underway by the police

A truly heartbreaking episode is what unfortunately emerged early today in the city of Naples. Two young people fiancés they were found lifeless in their car, inside a garage. Despite the rush of the doctors, there was nothing left for them to do.

Obviously the police are also working on the incident, trying to understand what happened. The hypotheses are sad fatalitybut also that of extreme gesture, even if it seems to be the least plausible.

According to information released by some local media, the drama occurred around 8.30 am today, Saturday 16 March. Precisely in a garage, located in Traversa Fosso del Lupo, in the Kennedy district, which is located in the neighborhood of Secondigliano, in Naples. The 24 year old boy was called Vincenzo Nocerinothe young woman was 20 and of foreign origins, but was in Italy to study.

The boyfriend's father, not seeing his son coming home and seeing that he wasn't answering his phone, went to look for it. However, once he arrived in the garage he found them both lifeless inside the car turned on. Hence the desperate call to the health workers and also to the police, who intervened on site to investigate the case.

The investigations for the two boyfriends found lifeless

CREDIT: DRONE SNAP

The officers started all the investigations of the case as usual. However, for now the hypothesis one seems more plausible at the moment sad fate. This is because having left the engine running, perhaps to keep the air warm or the stereo on, they would have exhaled exhaust gas.

The latter, not having found a one outlet, they would have locked themselves in the garage. Consequently they would have sooner stunned the two boys and little by little, would have caused both deaths.

Obviously, to get concrete answers on the case, we will have to wait for the results of the tests autopsies. Only after these tests can there be confirmation of what happened. In the meantime, Vincenzo's father is now there in shock from the serious loss suffered. Many in the area are going there to see what is happening.