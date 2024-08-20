Mexico City.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador expressed his concern about the possibility that powerful groups might try to co-opt or threaten the magistrates of the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Branch of the Federation (TEPJF) to prevent Morena and its allies from obtaining a qualified majority in Congress.

“They are capable of threatening or co-opting, to put it elegantly, wanting to co-opt councilors and courts and the ministers of the electoral court to resolve an outrage violating the constitution and the laws,” warned the President during his morning press conference.

López Obrador attacked the private sector for the second consecutive day, criticizing its request to the electoral authorities (INE) to ensure that the distribution of plurinominal legislators adheres to the Constitution. The president demanded that businessmen come forward and not hide behind organizations such as the Business Coordinating Council (CCE).

“I would tell the most distinguished members, the most fortunate of these organizations, to speak out if they want the Constitution to be violated, and not to hide behind letterheads because they have a first and last name,” said the President, urging businessmen to openly express whether they wish to maintain a “crooked state” and continue promoting corruption.

The President accused these groups of wanting to maintain a judicial system “completely handed over to a rapacious minority” and “characterized by corruption.” According to López Obrador, what is sought is to renew the system so that justice is dispensed to all Mexicans, without favoring any particular group. “We want the Government to represent everyone, rich and poor, from the countryside and the city, of all beliefs, of all currents of thought,” said the President, emphasizing that this is part of the transformation necessary to overcome the “decline” of the country. López Obrador also criticized the position of those who oppose the people electing judges, magistrates and ministers. “Why do they have more power in a democracy than other citizens?” he questioned, challenging the businessmen to explain their fears regarding a possible control of the Executive over the Judicial Branch. The President assured that he will not appoint the judges, magistrates and ministers, since his mandate will end soon, and that it will be the people who elect them. “What they do not want is to stop having the influence they now exert,” he said. Finally, López Obrador mentioned that he is observing movements on social networks that question Claudia Sheinbaum’s victory in the internal elections of Morena, describing these actions as part of a “decadent stage” and attributing them to the “arrogance, classism and racism” of those who feel superior.