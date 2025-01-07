After the Golden Globes we receive other much less well-known and media awards, such as those awarded by the Alliance of Women Film Journalists (Alliance of Women Film Journalists, AWFJ), a non-profit association founded in 2006 and made up of 86 professionals from different media in the United States, United Kingdom and Canada and which announced the awards for its 18th edition this Thursday, January 7.

And, perhaps against all odds, the winner has not been Emilia Perezthe most awarded with 4 statuettes at the recent Golden Globes, although due to its characteristics, characters or themes it could also have seemed to be the clearest favorite of its distinctions. The narco-musical directed by Jacques Audiard and starring Karla Sofia Gascón and Zoe Saldana has had to settle for the award for best editing shared with The Brutalist.

However, The Brutalist of Brady Corbet and starring Adrian Brodywith 3 Golden Globes, for best dramatic film, actor and direction, it has also won the Alliance awards for best film and the aforementioned ex aequo for best editing. Two prizes just like The light we imagine from india Payal Kapadia and the animated feature film wild robotbut surpassed by the 3 awards they have obtained The substance with Demi Moore (new Golden Globe winner) and Conclave starring Ralph Fiennes. Also, among the featured films, Anora of Sean Baker has been awarded the role of revelation actress for Mikey Madison.

In last year’s edition, the winners were The area of ​​interest of Jonathan Glazer as best movie, Greta Gerwig by Barbie as director, Lily Gladstone by The assassins of the moona in the category of best actress and JJeffrey Wright by American Fiction in that of an actor.

“2024 has been an exceptional year with many women in great roles in top-level projects”has valued Jennifer Merinpresident of AWFJ. And this is the complete list of awards of the Alliance of Women Film Journalists to the best of last year’s (already) harvest.

Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones in ‘The Brutalist’ Brookstreet Pictures

Best movie: The Brutalist

Best address: Coralie Fargeat by The substance

Best Original Screenplay: The substance

Best adapted screenplay: Conclave

Best documentary: Dahomey

Best animated feature film: Flow, a world to save and wild robot

Best actress: Marianne Jean-Baptiste by my only family

Best Supporting Actress: Isabella Rossellini by Conclave

Best actor: Colan Domingo for The Lives of Sing Sing

Best supporting actor: Kieran Culkin by A Real Pain

Best Casting and Casting Direction: Conclave

Best photography: Nosferatu

Best assembly: Emilia Perez and The Brutalist

Best International Film: The seed of the sacred fig tree

Best director: Coralie Fargeat by The substance and Payal Kapadia for The light we imagine

Best screenwriter (female): Coralie Fargeat by The substance and Payal Kapadia for The light we imagine

Best voice in an animated film: Lupita Nyongo’o in wild robot

Best Female Breakthrough Performance: Mikey Madison by Anora

Best specialist in risk or action scenes: June Squibb by Thelma: Revenge has never been so sweet (June is a 94-year-old veteran actress and has always loved performing the action scenes herself. Not even her advanced age has prevented her from doing so in Josh Margolin’s film.)

