As planned according to the drafting of the minutes by referee Soto Grado to explain the reason for Vinícius’ expulsion in the Valencia-Real Madrid match played on January 3, the Brazilian forward has been sanctioned for two games by the Disciplinary Committee from the RFEF, a punishment that will allow him to play in the Spanish Super Cup starting on Thursday, in the match that his team will play against Mallorca in the second semi-final of the competition that starts this Wednesday in Yida (Saudi Arabia).

In the aforementioned report, the referee stated that Vinícius hit “an opponent on the head deliberately, without the ball being in dispute, using force that was not insignificant”, but did not specify that the ball was not in play, a nuance that varies the article from time to time. apply in action and guides it towards a more benevolent sanction. So, of the 4 to 12 games that could have been played by the player due to aggression, it has been increased to two, an amount that will be deducted in the League and not in the Spanish Super Cup.

Real Madrid could not only breathe easy with that news but also with the return of defender David Alaba, who had not been in a call-up for more than a year (387 days). The Austrian, a key player in Ancelotti’s defense before being injured, suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left leg and is not expected to have minutes in either the semi-final against Mallorca or in Sunday’s final if he manages to qualify. The Italian coach’s intention is for him to join the team little by little.