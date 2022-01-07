It is not yet considered necessary in the UK to prescribe a fourth dose of the covid vaccine as the booster dose continues to provide high protection for the time being. This is the opinion of the scientific advisers of the government gathered in the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization. Three months after the third dose, for people over 65, the protection against hospitalization is 90 percent. Protection against contagion, and the development of symptoms of medium severity, on the other hand, drops to 30 percent.