Players from Liga MX and MLS clubs stepped up to score and score some fantastic goals during the 2024 Leagues Cup quarterfinals.
We saw MLS stars Denis Bouanga and Mikael Uhre score in impressive fashion, while MLS icon Kei Kamara turned back time with a volley against the Seattle Sounders.
Although NYCFC was eliminated at the hands of Columbus Crew, Alonso Martinez made history by scoring the fastest goal in team history by capitalizing on a defensive error by the reigning MLS Cup champions.
Here are the best goals from the Leagues Cup quarter-finals.
Columbus’ Rudy Camacho would love to have a repeat of this moment, as he waited too long to throw the pass to Steven Moreira.
That gave Alonso Martinez enough time to intercept Camacho’s pass before quickly moving forward and easily finishing past Patrick Schulte for the fastest goal in NYCFC history.
Club América and Mazatlán were the only Mexican clubs left in the Leagues Cup. The latter scored in its quarter-final match, while the former failed to open the scoring against Colorado Rapids.
Despite Mazatlán failing to advance to the semifinals after falling short on penalty kicks, Jesús Escoboza gave the Liga MX club a fighting chance in the match with a well-placed header to tie the game in the second half.
There are well-placed goals and others that are well-placed.
Veteran MLS forward Kei Kamara doubled LAFC’s lead in its quarterfinal against Western Conference rival Seattle Sounders with a brilliant goal that didn’t require much pace to get past Stefan Frei.
Greetings, Mikael Uhre.
Philadelphia’s No. 7 started the match with a perfectly timed run into the Mazatlan penalty area before breaking free and beating Daniel Gutierrez from a tight angle.
There was simply no way reigning Golden Boot winner Denis Bouanga wasn’t going to score in LAFC’s dominant win over the Sounders.
The Gabon international has been in the form of his life over the past two seasons and only added to his catalogue of goals with an incredible run as he kept his composure to score the Black and Gold’s third of the game.
